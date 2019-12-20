Anand Mahindra to step down as Executive Chairman as company announces board succession plan

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced a rejig of its top management with Anand Mahindra, 64, transiting to the role of non-executive chairman from executive chairman, effective 1 April, 2020.

The company in a regulatory filing said that the organisation's Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC) had undertaken a "succession-planning program".

Based on its recommendations, the Board of Directors approved several decisions including the transition of Mahindra into the role of Non-Executive Chairman with effect from April 1, 2020 and his re-designation as a Non-Executive Chairman from the beginning of April 2020.

Mahindra also took to Twitter to announce the same.

"Delighted to announce our leadership transition plan which reflects the Group’s commitment to good governance," he wrote.