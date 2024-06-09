Anand Mahindra, Bill Gates Congratulate Narendra Modi For Taking Oath As PM For Record 3rd Time | X

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister of the country for the record third time. He became the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to serve as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. Good wishes are pouring in from all over the world for this historic achievement of Narendra Modi. Business tycoons such as Bill Gates and Anand Mahindra have extended best wishes and shared congratulatory posts after the swearing-in of the PM.

Modi 3.0 cabinet ministers are also taking oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi in the presence of various world leaders such as Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Indian billionaire and Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra extended his best wishes for the Prime Minister on his official social media account.

Anand Mahindra Extends Good Wishes

He said, "It is a matter of pride that the largest democracy in the world has held the biggest elections in history and a new government has been formed without any obstacles. Congratulations to the Indian voters for exercising their important democratic rights. Congratulations to Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Prime Minister for the third time. It is hoped that the new term will prove to be important for the development and prosperity of India."

Bill Gates Congratulates PM Narendra Modi

American businessman and former World's richest man Bill Gates also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term. He said, "Congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world."