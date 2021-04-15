An IITian in 15 months of joining Coinbase is worth millions now

After Coinbase was listed at a valuation of $100 billion in the traditional trading platform, the wealth of its executives also soared. According to Bloomberg, there is one person who made a lot more in 15 months of joining the company. That is an Indian who was named the chief product manager of Coinbase and joined the company in January 2020 -- Surojit Chatterjee.
After the first trading day, it is estimated that the former Google executive Chatterjee has a stake worth $180.8 million (Rs 1,500 crore). In addition, Chatterjee will receive share options within the next five years that are currently worth about $465.5 million ( Rs 3,500 crore).
This BSc graduate from IIT Kharagpur with over two decades of experience and Coinbase founders -- Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam are considered as major winners from the direct listing of the company. Together, their stakes are worth more than $16 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meanwhile, after opening at $381 at around 1.30 pm ET, Coinbase shares surged to touch $429.54, only to drop later. The reference price of share for the company is $250.
Most recently, Chatterjee was Vice President of Product at Google, where he led Google Shopping, which helps people discover and compare products on Google. Before leading Google Shopping, he was the Head of Product at Flipkart, leading product management, user experience, product operations, and data science. Prior to Flipkart, he was a founding member of Google’s mobile search ads product.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)