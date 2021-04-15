An IITian in 15 months of joining Coinbase is worth millions now

After Coinbase was listed at a valuation of $100 billion in the traditional trading platform, the wealth of its executives also soared. According to Bloomberg, there is one person who made a lot more in 15 months of joining the company. That is an Indian who was named the chief product manager of Coinbase and joined the company in January 2020 -- Surojit Chatterjee.

After the first trading day, it is estimated that the former Google executive Chatterjee has a stake worth $180.8 million (Rs 1,500 crore). In addition, Chatterjee will receive share options within the next five years that are currently worth about $465.5 million ( Rs 3,500 crore).