'An act of God': Twitter cracks up as GDP contracts by 23.9% in April-June quarter of 2020

On Monday, many were shocked as data by the National Statistical Office revealed that that India's GDP had fallen by 23.9% in the April- June quarter. India's economy had grown by 5.2% in the same quarter of last fiscal, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
And while officials have cited the COVID-19 pandemic as being one of the primary reasons behind this contraction, many on social media platforms remain critical.
"April-June quarter economic performance is primarily due to exogenous shock felt globally due to COVID-19 which resulted in global lockdown in April to June quarter, even India was also in lockdown in the first quarter," noted Chief Economic Advisor, KV Subramanian.
Many on Twitter quoted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to joke that this too was an "act of God".
Another opined that the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty was the only "solution" to "manage" this particular news headline.
Others still have taken to wondering why people are shocked in the first place. "India was under lockdown from March. Factories, offices and markets were shut," reminded one user.
Others still have taken to cracking jokes about the situation.
Take a look at the comments:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)