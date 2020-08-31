'An act of God': Twitter cracks up as GDP contracts by 23.9% in April-June quarter of 2020

On Monday, many were shocked as data by the National Statistical Office revealed that that India's GDP had fallen by 23.9% in the April- June quarter. India's economy had grown by 5.2% in the same quarter of last fiscal, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

And while officials have cited the COVID-19 pandemic as being one of the primary reasons behind this contraction, many on social media platforms remain critical.

"April-June quarter economic performance is primarily due to exogenous shock felt globally due to COVID-19 which resulted in global lockdown in April to June quarter, even India was also in lockdown in the first quarter," noted Chief Economic Advisor, KV Subramanian.