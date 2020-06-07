Amul vs China: What led to Amul's Twitter account being temporarily blocked?

Dairy brand, Amul, and its famed Amul girl for the last 55 years have been conveying topical issues with a pun. From large hoardings, to print advertisements, to social media, the brand’s mascot has been there. But when the brand did yet another topical creative ‘Exit the dragon?’, Twitter decided to temporarily suspend Amul’s account. While the account is active now, there is a new trend that has picked up on Twitter that is AmulVSChina.

When it comes to Amul, Indians are usually very sensitive about this brand. So when there was news that Twitter blocked Amul’s handle for a post on China, Indian Twitterati decided to post various advertisements posted by Amul in the past and also criticised the media company for blocking Amul’s account.