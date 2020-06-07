Amul vs China: What led to Amul's Twitter account being temporarily blocked?

Dairy brand, Amul, and its famed Amul girl for the last 55 years have been conveying topical issues with a pun. From large hoardings, to print advertisements, to social media, the brand’s mascot has been there. But when the brand did yet another topical creative ‘Exit the dragon?’, Twitter decided to temporarily suspend Amul’s account. While the account is active now, there is a new trend that has picked up on Twitter that is AmulVSChina.
When it comes to Amul, Indians are usually very sensitive about this brand. So when there was news that Twitter blocked Amul’s handle for a post on China, Indian Twitterati decided to post various advertisements posted by Amul in the past and also criticised the media company for blocking Amul’s account.
The post that landed Amul in trouble was tweeted on June 3. It has so far garnered 3.5 lakh retweets and 7 lakh likes.
GCMMF, which operates the brand Amul, quickly reacted to the account suspension. GCMMF, Managing Director, R S Sodhi was taken by surprise by the decision of the company. Amul was not given any explanation as to why the tweet was blocked. Post which, the issue was sorted, wrote Sodhi.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)