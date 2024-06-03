 Amul Hikes Milk Prices By ₹2 per Litre From Today
Amul Hikes Milk Prices By ₹2 per Litre From Today

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand, has increased milk prices by about Rs 2 per litre from Monday across the country.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation, the GCMMF said in a late night statement.

Read Also
'Standard Of All Amul Products Have Drained': Netizens React On Viral X Post
article-image

The GCMMF said that since February 2023, it has not made any increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

Read Also
From Amul To Nandini: Indian Brands' Presence To Dominate T20 World Cup 2024 In West Indies & USA
article-image

"This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. Our member unions have also increased farmers' compensation by approximately 6-8 per cent over the last one year," the GCMMF said.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.

Amul is a leading milk supplier in the country.

