Amul cuts quantity to retain Rs 10 price tag for milk

New Delhi: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has reduced the quantity of milk in its 10-rupee pouches to maintain the price level, Managing Director R. S. Sodhi said.

Accordingly, the 200-ml Amul Gold milk pouch size has been cut to 180 ml and Amul Taaza to 225 ml from 250 ml. We wanted to keep price tag of 10 rupees per pouch intact...hence, reduced the quantity accordingly," Sodhi told Cogencis.

On Sunday, the Gujarat Milk Marketing Cooperative Federation had raised prices by 2 rupees per ltr in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Delhi-National Capital Region, West Bengal, Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

Mother Dairy also raised milk prices in the Delhi-National Capital Region by 2-3 rupees per ltr. The price hike was undertaken to partially recover the sharp rise in prices of cattle feed and other inputs.