Amit Shah-led GoM approves to invite Expression of Interest for Air India disinvestment

New Delhi: A Group of Ministers (GoM), led by Home Minister Amit Shah approved to invite Expression of Interest (EOI) for disinvestment of Air India in a meeting held on Tuesday, said sources.

EOI is an informal offer made by a buyer to purchase a particular business. Its purpose is to suggest a valuation range that the buyer is willing to pay for the purchase of the business. It is also referred to as an Indication of Interest (IOI).

The scheduled meeting is expected to discuss the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) on the Air India sale process, sources added.

The meeting is likely to take place between 12- 1 pm.

Cash-starved Air India has stayed afloat on massive bail-out package cleared by the UPA-II government in 2012. While fund infusion was linked to operational and financial performance, the airline has barely improved its position. Stating that government would prefer putting in public money into social sector, the Modi 1.0 government started the sale process, but failed with not even a singly private player showing interest.

In the second attempt, the government has decided to sweeten the deal for successful disinvestment.

More details in this regard are awaited.