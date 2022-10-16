Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new terminal building at Gwalior airport

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city (Representative image) | Design rendering from AAI’s tender docs

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

An official said the new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 446 crore.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq m as compared to the existing 3,500 sq m.

With the proposed expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes, as opposed to the existing capacity of three aircraft, as per the official.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.