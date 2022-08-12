Amit Burman, the head of Dabur India, steps down |

FMCG giant Dabur announced on Friday that Amit Burman's resignation as chairman with effect from August 10, 2022 has been accepted by the board. Burman will keep his position as a non-executive director for the business.

When Dabur Foods entered the processed food industry in 1999, Amit Burman took over as the company's CEO. When the company amalgamated into Dabur India Ltd. in July, he resigned from this position.

In 2019, he was appointed Chairman of Dabur India Ltd.

The board also approved Mohit Burman's appointment as the board's non-executive chairman for a five-year term beginning on August 11, 2022. Burman is currently the non-executive vice chairman.

Beginning on August 11, 2022, Saket Burman will serve as the board of directors' non-executive vice-Chairman for a period of five years.