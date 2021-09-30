Amish Mehta to take over as MD and CEO, Crisil from October 1

Amish Mehta will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CRISIL Ltd, an S&P Global Company, effective October 1, 2021.

In his new role, Mehta will steer the company’s Indian and global businesses, and their efforts to deliver high-quality analytics, opinions and solutions to corporations, investors, financial institutions, policymakers and governments, according to a press release.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CRISIL Ltd, “I feel very excited to lead this outstanding global organisation in its next phase of growth. CRISIL’s mission of making markets function better will continue to be central to our strategy. Our commitment to sustainability and analytical excellence will remain the core guiding principles as we explore new growth opportunities in benchmarks, analytics, and insights. Leveraging our strong customer relationships, deep domain expertise and highly skilled global talent pool through continued investments in data and technology will be the key to becoming future-ready. I look forward to working closely with all our stakeholders to create value.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:03 PM IST