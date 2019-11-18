Amid war with Modi govt, Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from Dec 1

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said it will raise mobile services rates from December 1 in the wake of ongoing financial stress.

"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea did not disclose the quantum of hike in tariff it is planning from December 1.

The company at present provides monthly mobile services at starting price of Rs 24 without data, and plans with data service starts from Rs 33 onward.

Vodafone Idea last week reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue cas