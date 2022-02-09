Amid soaring edible oil prices, Centre holds meeting with states, UTs to curb hoarding

Amid soaring prices of edible oil the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated that it has held a meeting with all States and Union Territories (UTs) to discuss the implementation of the measures to curtail any unfair practices like hoarding and black marketing.

"A meeting was held by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on 08.02.2022 with all States/UTs for discussing the implementation plan of the above order dated 3rd February 2022," the ministry said.

On 3rd February 2022, the Government notified an order specifying the stock limit quantities on edible oils and oilseeds upto 30th June, 2022 with a view to providing impetus to the various steps taken by the Government to cool the prices of edible oil in the country.

The stock limit Order empowers the Union Government and all States/UTs to regulate the storage and distribution of edible oils and oilseeds. This would also help the Government in checking hoarding of edible oils and oilseeds in the country.

"During the meeting, it was emphasized that States/UTs authorities may enforce stock limit quantities Order without causing any disruption in the supply chain and also any undue hardship to bonafide trade," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

For edible oilseeds, the stock limit is 100 quintals for retailers, 2000 quintals for wholesalers. Processors of edible oilseeds would be able to stock 90 days production of edible oils as per daily input production capacity.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:44 PM IST