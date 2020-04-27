Amid lockdown HIL takes Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda's advice; seeks JV investments from China, Japan and South Korea

Taking heed of the same, HIL (India) Limited, formerly known as Hindustan Insecticides Ltd, has sent proposals to Indian embassies and missions in China, Japan and South Korea. The company is looking to expand its business area and has invited interested agro-chemical manufacturers in these countries to invest in India for business tie-up with HIL including contract manufacturing or plan-on-lease arrangement.

This was announced on Monday via a PIB press note.

HIL incidentally is one of three Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) in the chemical sector. The others are Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL) and Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited (HFL), which is a subsidiary of HOCL.