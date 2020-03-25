Amid lockdown, Flipkart announces they won't be delivering

"These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before, has being at home meant helping the nation!" it added.

In the meanwhile, clothing website Myntra, which is a part of the Flipkart group has also announced that it is "temporarily not accepting any new orders."

On the other hand, E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday said it has temporarily stopped taking orders and disabled shipment of low-priority products as it focuses on delivery of essential items like household staples, hygiene and other high-priority products amid the country-wide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The company, in a blogpost, said these changes are effective from Tuesday and that it will reach out to customers whose orders of low-priority products are pending. They will be given a choice to cancel their order and receive a refund for prepaid items, it added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families.

