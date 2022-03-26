Amid high volatility this week, stock markets to consolidate in near-term

Amid sell-off in the equity market along with heavy volatility this week (March 21-25, 2022) Indian stock market will either consolidate or remain range-bound in the very near term.

Though domestic market is showing strong resilience, easing geo-political tension, lower commodity prices etc. are the key conditions for having a positive sentiment in the market.

The Nifty ended at 17,153 points with a weekly loss of 0.78 percent due to uncertainty in Russia-Ukraine war, rising oil prices and strengthening inflationary pressures across the globe as also as FPIs seen booking profits mainly in the anticipation of faster than expected policy normalization by the US Fed.

Sustained higher prices of international fuel prices are likely to have severe consequence on the global economy, especially the countries whose demands are met by imports like India.

Technically, the benchmark index Nifty is trading in the broader range of 17,000-17,400 levels and it is continuously finding support around 17080 levels and has managed to sustain above it. Moreover, the momentum indicator MACD is trading with positive crossover on daily charts which indicates that the upside movement can be seen in near term.

The benchmark index has also managed to close above 21-DMA, which if it sustains above the same level can show northward direction. Nifty index is also having strong support at 17,000 levels while on the upside 17400 may act as an immediate hurdle for it.

Top weekly gainers

Hindalco Industries Ltd: Investor sentiment got boosted as price of metal surge and recently comment made by China that it will produce less steel this year which will lead to supply side pressure.

Coal India Ltd: Share price surged due to unprecedented rise in the coal price.

JSW Steel Ltd: India top steel makers have hiked price due to inflated raw material cost.

UPL Ltd: Investor sees strong quarter performance due to rising soft commodities prices and greater demand for the company's Glufosinate herbicide.

Top weekly losers

Britannia Industries Ltd: Geo-Political tension has pressured FMCG companies in India considering price hikes to offset an unprecedented rise in commodity prices such as wheat, palm oil etc.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Share price plunges after the announcement of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is selling 2 percent stake in the bank.

(Sachin Gupta is Assistant Vice-President, Choice Broking)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:42 PM IST