Amid fears of global recession, Fitch cuts down India’s GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

GDP growth has been revised over global recession fears. |

Global inflation, declining corporate profits and geopolitical tensions are threatening a recession which will inevitably have an impact on the Indian economy. But last month Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that the country’s growth won’t be slowed down by global headwinds, even as the IMF brought down its growth outlook for India to 7.4 per cent. In yet another blow to claims of resilience, ratings agency Fitch has lowered its forecast for India’s GDP growth to 7 per cent from 7.8 per cent for FY23.



Fitch also went on cut down the forecast for FY24 from 7.4 per cent to 6.7 per cent, citing risks of food inflation due to negative seasonality, despite a fall in crude prices. Aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to control inflation will also continue to trigger similar moves by the RBI. The revised forecast is a result of a storm in the global economy caused by war, a gas crisis in Europe and a real estate slump in China.



Factors such as a widening trade deficit are expected to impact India’s GDP growth for the next few quarters. Although the GDP growth was 8.7 per cent in FY22, the number wasn’t as high considering that it had contracted by 6.6% in FY21.



According to the agency, the UK and Europe will be entering recession this year, while the same will strike the US halfway into 2023. China’s recovery on the other hand has been held back due to pandemic restrictions, but a 2.8 per cent growth for this year and 4.5 per cent for next year is on the cards.