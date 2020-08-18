Amid COVID-19 pandemic, IMF puts India's FY21 growth forecast at minus 4.5%

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages and many businesses continue to remain affected, the International Monetary Fund has reportedly cut India's growth forecast for the current financial year.
According to a Business Standard post, the IMF has cut India FY21 growth forecast to -4.5%.
Further details awaited.
