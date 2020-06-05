Amid COVID-19 India's foreign exchange reserves soar to a record USD 493.48 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged USD 3.43 billion to a fresh all-time high of USD 493.48 billion for the week ended May 29 on a handsome accretion of the core currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The reserves, which are counted as a key strength as the country faces the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, had risen by USD 3 billion to an all-time high of USD 490.044 billion in the previous week.

During the week ended May 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 3.50 billion to USD 455.21 billion, data from the RBI showed.