Amid Coronavirus pandemic, 11 investors show interest in Jet Airways

Around 11 investors have expressed interest in beleaguered Jet Airways (India). This is despite the pandemic and its subsequent curbs that have hit the aviation sector badly. The deadline for Expression of Interest (EoIs) was May 28, stated TNM report.

Investors that showed interest are Turbo Aviation, Alpha airways, UK-based Kalrock Capital, a Canadian citizen Siva Rasiah and a consortium of employees, US-based Imperial Capital, South American investor Synergy Group and Indian entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia.

According to Live Mint and BloombergQuint report, there have been some issues with these EoIs which will make it difficult for many of these investors to qualify for the bidding.

It has been over a year since Jet Airways has been grounded, yet nothing concrete had materialised. The airline owes over Rs 8,000 crore to lenders.