Amid coronavirus outbreak India’s GDP growth slows to 3.1% in Jan-March quarter of FY20

On Friday it was announced that India's GDP growth in January-March 2020 had slowed to 3.1%.

According to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the GDP growth during 2019-20 is estimated to be at 4.2% as compared to 6.1% in the previous financial year.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q4 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs. 38.04 lakh crore, as against Rs 36.90 lakh crore in Q4 of 2018-19, showing a growth of 3.1 percent," the Ministry said.