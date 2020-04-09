Amid coronavirus lockdown, Tata Steel offers online courses for Re 1; Here's how you can apply

Are you done with watching all your favourite shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime and don't know what else to do during this period? Well, it might be a great idea to take some online courses you were wishing to but could not due to work pressure and lack of free time. Now, since we have all the free time in the world, brushing up your skills or learning something new will surely help when all of this ends.

Well, there are several websites that offer online courses. While some may offer free courses, there are a bunch of websites that might ask you to shell out some money to access them. But guess what? Tata Steel is offering online courses that is open to all industry professionals amid this 21-day lockdown.

And what's surprising is that for taking these courses, you need to only shell out Re 1. Isn't that the best deal?

All you need to do is login to www.capabilitydevelopment.org and sign up with details and take on the course.

Here's a list of courses they are offering;

1) Advance Microsoft Excel

2) Basic Metallurgy

3) Basic TQM

4) Bearings

5) Bulk Material Handling

6) Compressor

7) Desulphurisation

8) Fan and Blower

9) Fuel and Combustion

10) Heat Treatment

11) Induction Motor

12) Industrial Water system

13) Industry 4.0

14) Instrument and Control System

15) Lifting Tools and Tackle

16) Limit, Fit & Tolerance

17) Machine Learning

18) Measuring instrument

19) MS Office

20) PLCs Basic

21) Power System Power Cables

22) Power System Protection

23) Power System Transmission and Distribution

24) Power Systems Earthing

25) Power Systems Generation

26) Primary Steel Making

27) Transformer

So what are you waiting for? Go and take these courses and make the best use of the 21-day lockdown.