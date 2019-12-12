Amid CAB outrage, India's factory output contracts by 3.8%

Dwindling manufacturing activity on the back of subdued demand conditions, contracted India's October factory output by (-) 3.8%.

However, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data suggested that downward production spiral has somewhat been arrested with October's output declining by (-)3.8% from (-)4.3% in September 2019.

On a year-on-year basis, the growth rate of factory output during the month under review was nowhere near the rise of 8.4% recorded during October 2018.

"The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of October 2019 stands at 127.7, which is 3.8% lower as compared to the level in the month of October 2018," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-October 2019 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 0.5%."

As per the data, the output rate of the manufacturing sector contracted by (-)2.1% in October from a YoY rise of 8.2%.

Similarly, the output of other notable sectors such as mining and electricity declined in the month under review. According to the data, mining activity declined by (-)8% from a YoY growth of 7.3% and the sub-index of electricity generation was lower by (-)12.2% from a rise of 10.8%.

In other news, a massive rise in food prices has lifted India's November's retail inflation to 5.54% from 4.62% in October, official data showed on Thursday.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) last month was higher than the corresponding period of last year when retail inflation stood at 2.33%.