Ami Organics IPO opens today; company raises Rs 170.89 cr from 20 anchor investors

Specialty chemical company Ami Organics on August 31 raised Rs 170.89 crore from 20 anchor investors ahead of the opening of its initial public offering.

Ami Organics has allocated 28, 01, 485 equity shares to 20 anchor investor and raised Rs 170.89 crores ahead of the company’s proposed IPO at the upper band of Rs 610 per share (including share premium of Rs 600 per Equity Share) with face value of Rs. 10 per equity share.

The offer will open for subscription on September 1 and will close on September 3.

Out of the total allocation 28,01,485 equity shares to the anchor Investors, 9,83,640 Equity Shares (i.e. 35.11 percent of the total allocation to anchor Investors) were allocated to 4 domestic mutual funds through a total of 9 schemes raising Rs. 60.00 crores of the total fund raised amounting to Rs. 170.89 crores from 20 anchor investors.

The Initial Public Offerings comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 200 crores and an offer of sales of up to 6,059,600 equity shares by promoter selling shareholders. The face value of equity shares is Rs. 10 each.

Further, the Company in consultation with the BRLMs (defined below), has undertaken a Pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating to Rs. 100 crores (The “Pre-IPO Placement”). The size of the fresh Issue has been reduced by Rs. 100 crores pursuant to the Pre-IPO placement. Accordingly, the fresh issue size is up to Rs. 200 crores.

Bid can be made for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples of 24 equity shares thereafter.

The net proceeds of fresh issue i.e. gross proceeds of the fresh issue less the Offer expenses apportioned to the company and the proceeds from Pre-IPO placement are proposed to be utilised towards (i) Repayment / prepayment of certain financial facilities availed by the company amounting to Rs. 140 crores; (ii) Funding working capital requirements of the company amounting to Rs. 90 crores and (iii) General corporate purpose

In addition, the company expects to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, to enhance its visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers and creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:20 AM IST