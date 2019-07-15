'Amazons and Flipkarts will pose as challenge for non-tech savy insurance cos'

Mumbai: Insurance companies that do not use technology and analytics will find it difficult to compete with likes of Amazons and Flipkarts, said Nilesh Sathe, former member, IRDAI. He said this at the fourth annual Insurance India Summit & Awards 2019 held in Mumbai recently. Addressing the delegates from various insurance companies, Sathe said, “It is not that if Amazons and Flipkarts come to India as distributors, it is going to impact lives of existing distributors. But the technology and analytics that they bring will be a big challenge for companies who do not use it.” There are talks about Amazon India and Flipkart mulling over entering insurance space.

Sathe added, “Technology has the power to perform and transform. So insurance companies should take the risk and make the change.” Citing Amazons and Flipkarts, he stated ongoing customer engagement is the need of an hour and that is were e-commerce is winning. These e-commerce sites based on behaviour of the customers on their platform recommend products and services that will work for the customers, and such level of engagement work for them, said Sathe, whose tenure with IRDAI ended this May (2019).

Stressing further on technology, former LIC executive, Sathe asserted Internet of Things (IOT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help in early detection of frauds. Along with praising technology, Sathe also pointed out the risks that comes along with technology. “Most important is cyber risk and everyone knows about it. There are technologies that are coming into the market to fight cyber risks. This risk pool may shrink with advanced analytics...,” claimed Sathe.