Amazon Web Services, UST sign multi-year strategic collaboration agreement

UST, digital transformation solutions company, announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

Under the agreement, UST will invest in extending its deep AWS and enterprise digital transformation expertise to build industry/domain-centric solutions for healthcare, financial services, and telecom. These solutions will catalyze the modernization of organizations with AWS services.

Customers will benefit from decades of UST enterprise experience in legacy modernization from mainframe to AWS, microservices and reimagining UI (User Interface) experience, DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) transformation, cloud migration and modernization, and cloud optimization, it said in a press statement.

“UST’s spectrum of digital solutions for the cloud combined with the power of AWS’s architecture will allow organizations greater opportunities to develop solutions that solve their unique challenges,” said Chris Sullivan, Global Director, WW System Integrators & Strategic Alliances at AWS.

UST will expand its digital accelerator services to help the organization transition to AWS services.

Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer at UST said, "This collaboration enhances the combination of UST's strong technical focus and AWS's deep breadth of edge and cloud expertise and services to bring our customers committed business outcomes with minimized risk.”

“We are excited for the strengthened relationship between our two primary partners AWS and UST, that provide us with cloud technology services leadership and digital transformation expertise,” added Balaji Narayana, Senior Vice President – Technology & Innovation at CarynHealth.

UST will make a number of its digital accelerators and platforms available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with AWS that brings next-generation solutions to our customers, ensuring they get business differentiating value at speed, agility, quality, and efficiency," added Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer at UST.

UST is also investing significantly to address the industry talent shortage by training and certifying over 2000 professionals annually across technical and business pathways through its GA Menon Academy (GAMA).

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:56 PM IST