Amazon to start manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India later this year

With an aim to boost the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, Amazon has stated that it will start a device manufacturing programme which will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year. But this will depend on domestic demand for the product, stated Amazon in its statement.

The company will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai. The production will start later this year.

The ecommerce company also added that it will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities based on the domestic demand.

The statement by the company, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India, said, “We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating a Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.”