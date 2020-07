Amazon to sell auto insurance, open 10 fulfilment centres

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in India, with 10 new Fulfillment Centres (FC) and expansion of seven existing buildings.

With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 60 FCs in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

The new additions include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and receive centers.

Meanwhile, Amazon Pay said it has tied up with Acko General Insurance Ltd to offer two- and four-wheeler insurance policies in India.

Amazon Pay, which is the payments unit of Amazon India, will help customers purchase insurance effortlessly, and Amazon Prime members will get extra benefits including additional discounts, a statement said.

Customers can buy auto insurance from Amazon Pay page, Amazon app or mobile website and they can get a quote for their car or bike's insurance by providing basic details, it said.

"Amazon India's fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than eight million square feet more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items," it said in a statement.

The increase in storage capacity is in line with the company's long-term commitment to invest in India, it said.

"With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

These new FCs will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad.

All new fulfillment centres will be operational before the festive season, the statement added.

In this quick paperless insurance plan, customers can get hassle-free claims with zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, and three-day assured claim servicing and one-year repair warranty in select cities. Policyholers will also have an option for instant cash settlements for low value claims, making it beneficial for customers.

Additionally, customers can select from a list of add-ons like zero-depreciation and engine protection and they will be able to pay for the insurance using Amazon Pay balance, UPI, or cards, the statement said.

"Our vision is to make Amazon Pay the most trusted, convenient and rewarding way to pay for our customers. Delighted by this experience, there has been a growing demand for more services. In line with this need, we are excited to launch an auto insurance product that is affordable, convenient, and provides a seamless claims experience," Amazon Pay India Director and Head of Financial Services Vikas Bansal said.

Varun Dua, CEO of Acko General Insurance, said the company aims to deliver a superior consumer experience right from purchase to claims by making it more affordable, accessible and seamless through the partnership.

Acko, which has raised funding from Amazon, Accel, SAIF and Binny Bansal, has catered to over 55 million unique customers over the last 24 months.