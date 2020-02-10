Amazon seeks stay on CCI probe order

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon moved the Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the company for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws.

In its plea, Amazon has sought "quashing and setting aside" of the CCI's probe order dated January 13, 2020. It has also requested the court to provide relief based on "facts and circumstances of the case in the interest of justice".

In its petition, Amazon said the CCI order had been passed "without application of mind" and would cause irreparable loss/injury to the goodwill/reputation of the company if an investigation is allowed.

It added that the order will cause "serious prejudice" against Amazon and its findings are "perverse, arbitrary, untenable in law".