Amazon Opens 1.1 Million Sq Ft Bengaluru Campus, Second-Largest Asia Office To House 7,000 Employees

Bengaluru: US technology giant Amazon has opened its second-largest office campus in Asia in Bengaluru, strengthening its long-term commitment to India’s growing digital economy.

Massive Campus For 7,000 Employees

The new 12-storey campus spans 1.1 million square feet and will accommodate more than 7,000 employees. The office will support teams across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services.

Located about 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, the campus is designed to bring teams together at scale while encouraging collaboration, flexibility and employee wellbeing.

Part Of USD 75 Billion India Commitment

Amazon said the new campus is part of its continued investment in India. The company has already invested over USD 40 billion in the country and has committed an additional USD 35 billion by 2030.

Karnataka’s Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, who inaugurated the building, said Amazon’s expansion reflects India’s growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. He added that large campuses like this create high-quality jobs and strengthen the local ecosystem.

Bengaluru Remains Key Innovation Hub

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said Bengaluru has been home to some of Amazon’s earliest technology and business teams. He noted that the city continues to be a key centre for innovation and talent development.

The campus has flexible workspaces arranged into self-sustaining neighbourhoods. It includes meeting rooms, breakout areas, huddle spaces and event zones that can host more than 200 people.

Focus On Employee Wellbeing And Sustainability

The office offers recreational facilities such as basketball and pickleball courts, an amphitheatre, landscaped lawns and outdoor community spaces. Two large cafeterias serve global cuisines.

Amazon also highlighted its focus on sustainability. The building uses responsible material sourcing, reuse of office assets and energy-efficient systems to reduce carbon impact.

With this expansion, Amazon reinforces its position as one of the largest technology employers in India.