Amazon Mega Salary Days sale begins on January 1: Deals on headphones, TVs, laptops and more

Moreover, products from brands such as Samsung, LG, Whirpool, Godrej, Sony, JBL, and more, will also be available on discounted prices and limited offers. Here are some of deals and offers during Amazon's Mega Salary Days.

Sale on Laptops, Tablets, Headphones & more

Headphones will be available at up to 50 percent off from brands like Boat, Sony, and JBL. There will be up to Rs. 30,000 off on laptops and desktops. DSLRs, mirrorless and point shoot cameras will be available starting at Rs. 27,990 with no-cost EMI options. Moreover, there will be 40 per cent off on smartwatches and fitness trackers as well.

Deals on large appliances

There will be up to 40 percent off on large appliances, microwaves, and chimneys. Plus up to 35 percent off on washing machines and air conditioners will be offered. It will also offer, up to 30 percent off on TVs, it said.

Deals on home improvement and essentials

Kitchen essentials such as cookware, casseroles, and flasks will be offered at up to 60 percent off. Comforters, blankets, and rugs will start at Rs. 249 during the sale.

Mixer grinders from Philips will be available starting Rs. 1,897, immersion rods and geysers from Havells' starting Rs. 499, Water purifiers from Eureka Forbes from Rs. 1,429, and room heaters from Bajaj starting at Rs. 829.

Deals on furniture

There will be deals on brands such as Hometown, Coirfit, Sleepwell, Amazon will offer up to 50 percent off on furniture with no cost EMI options and scheduled delivery.

Deals on Sports equipment

Amazon will offer up to 50 percent off on fitness equipment during the sale. There will be up to 40 percent off on cycles and more in the offer.

Deals on Home & Décor

There will be up to 50 percent off on home products, home furnishing, home décor, home storage, and organisation products.