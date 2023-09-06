Amazon India Signs MoU With 5 Indian States To Empower People With Disabilities

Amazon India Signs MoU With Five Indian State To Empower People with Disabilities |

Amazon India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five Indian State Governments—Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—aimed at empowering Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The agreement, which runs until 2026, focuses on providing skill development and job opportunities to PwD candidates in line with the vision of inclusive development and self-reliance promoted by the Prime Minister's Office.

Amazon India's PwD Initiative

Through this partnership, Amazon will offer support, on-the-job training, and an inclusive work environment for PwDs across its Operations Network, including Fulfilment Centres, Sortation Centres, and Delivery Stations. This initiative underscores Amazon India's commitment to creating equal opportunities for underrepresented cohorts.

The company has also implemented various accommodations for associates with hearing and speech impairments, such as the 'SignAble' virtual interpreter platform, workplace safety initiatives, and more. Additionally, Amazon India has pioneered initiatives like the 'Silent Delivery Station' and training programs to empower individuals with hearing impairment in its operations network, contributing to their financial independence and personal growth.

Representatives from the State Governments of Haryana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra praised Amazon India's efforts to create an inclusive workforce and empower PwDs, aligning with their respective states' goals of providing meaningful opportunities to this segment of the population.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)