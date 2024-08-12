 Amazon India Partners With Gentari For 10,000 EV Fleet By 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmazon India Partners With Gentari For 10,000 EV Fleet By 2025

Amazon India Partners With Gentari For 10,000 EV Fleet By 2025

The company deployed more than 7,200 EVs in India at the end of 2023, and it remains well on track to achieve its goal of deploying 10,000 EVs in the domestic market by 2025, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Amazon India Partners With Gentari For 10,000 EV Fleet By 2025 | Representational pic

Amazon India on Monday said that it has formed a strategic partnership with electric mobility firm Gentari for its EV deployment programme as it targets a fleet of 10,000 electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2025.

Under the collaboration, Gentari Green Mobility Business will procure and deploy electric vehicles for the company in the next three years besides providing comprehensive fleet management services to the delivery service partners (DSPs) to ensure the seamless operation and upkeep of the EV fleet, Amazon India said.

FPJ Shorts
Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai
Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Lucky Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Lucky Draw
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More
NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Best In Overall Category, IIM Ahmedabad Tops B Schools, Hindu College Named Best College & More
What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial
What Is The Viral Candle Moisturiser Trend? Know If This Skincare Routine Is Hazardous Or Beneficial

The partnership will provide Delivery Service Providers (DSPs) access to more electric three-wheelers for Amazon deliveries, it added.

"We aim to empower our delivery service partners by providing them access to the right electric vehicles, end-to-end vehicle life cycle management services, as well as charging and parking facilities," said Abhinav Singh, VP (Operations) at Amazon India.

Read Also
Hindenburg's Allegations Triggers Meme Fest: Neitzens React With The Choicest Of Jokes Online
article-image

The company deployed more than 7,200 EVs in India at the end of 2023, and it remains well on track to achieve its goal of deploying 10,000 EVs in the domestic market by 2025, he said.

Amazon India has operations across 400 cities in the country.

"As we work together to deploy more EVs and contribute to India's net zero targets, I'm confident this collaboration will pave the way for a cleaner and electric future for India's transportation sector," said Nikhil Thomas, CEO of Gentari Green Mobility India.

Read Also
'Character Assassination By A Vulture Fund': Mohandas Pai Lambasts Hindenburg Allegations Against...
article-image

Gentari Green Mobility India offers a comprehensive suite of services including a wide network of EV charging points, EV subscriptions through Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS), and personalised value-added services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai

Godrej Properties Buys 90-Acre Land Parcel In Raigad, Near Mumbai

Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism

Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism

Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm

Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm

Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'

Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'

Amazon India Partners With Gentari For 10,000 EV Fleet By 2025

Amazon India Partners With Gentari For 10,000 EV Fleet By 2025