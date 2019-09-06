Amazon India knocks restaurant doors, to deliver at your doorstep

MUMBAI: Amazon India, which is reportedly foraying into food delivery service from next month, has began its bet. The firm is now promising restaurants its commissions will be a mere fourth of what rivals Swiggy and Zomato charge, according to media reports.

The move is likely to spiral the competition in the space multifolds.

Amazon India is teaming up with restaurants across the country, and has has chosen to debut the services in Bengaluru. This will be followed by Mumbai and Delhi, according to Livemint reports.

In addition, Amazon is in the final stages of acquiring Foodpanda’s infrastructure from Ola, said one of the people cited above.

“They were talking to multiple players, but the Foodpanda deal is almost done," the media report said quoting the source.. “Since Amazon is going the marketplace route for now, it is acquiring the remainder of Foodpanda’s infrastructure which includes restaurant connections and integration, the menus, order processing methodology, delivery executives, etc."