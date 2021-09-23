Amazon India creates more than 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of festive season

Amazon India on Thursday said it has created more than 1.1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, ahead of the festive season.

These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chennai among others, a statement said.

The majority of these new hires have joined Amazon's existing network of associates and will support them to pick, pack, ship, and deliver customer orders, it added.

New hires also include customer service associates, some of whom are part of the virtual customer service model that offers the flexibility to work from the comfort of one's home, it said.

These new jobs are in addition to the 8,000 job opportunities that Amazon had recently announced during its maiden Career Day in India, earlier this month. Amazon

India has committed to creating 1 million new job opportunities in the country by 2025.

“During the festive season, customers across the country rely on Amazon for the safe, reliable, and fast delivery of their shopping orders. An additional workforce of over 110,000 will help us strengthen our fulfillment, delivery, and customer service capabilities," Amazon Vice President (Customer Fulfilment Operations - APAC, MENA, and LATAM) Akhil Saxena said.

The hiring will also support tens of thousands of individuals with livelihood and financial independence, he added.

"With diversity, equity, and inclusion being at the center of all our people endeavors, we welcome associates from all walks of life to help us deliver a joyful festive season for our customers and sellers across India,” Saxena said.

Amazon India said it has been working towards creating opportunities for underrepresented cohorts such as people with disabilities, women, military veterans, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

"This year, the seasonal hiring has further strengthened its inclusive workforce by adding 50 per cent more women, close to 60 per cent more persons with disabilities and more than 100 per cent increase in LGBTQAI+ representation, over last year," it added.

In 2021, Amazon India has expanded its fulfillment and delivery network and now has more than 60 fulfillment centres across 15 states, sort centres in 19 states, more than 1,700 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations, close to 28,000 ''I Have Space'' partners, and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:00 PM IST