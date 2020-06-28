Amazon India announces 20,000 seasonal jobs

New Delhi: Amazon India on Sunday announced that it has opened close to 20,000 seasonal or temporary employment opportunities in its customer service organisation to ensure customers worldwide continue to have a seamless online shopping experience.

The new positions are now open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow. Most of the positions are part of Amazon's 'Virtual Customer Service' program that provides flexible work-from-home options, the company said in a statement.

"The new associates who will join us in our offices or work from home through our Virtual Customer Service program will play a key role in relentlessly advocating for our customers and raising the bar on their experience," says Akshay Prabhu, Director for Customer Service, Amazon India.

"Over the past few months, we have scaled up to prioritise the safety of our CS associates and continue to serve our customers' needs. These new seasonal positions will provide candidates job security and livelihood during these unprecedented times," he added.

Earlier this year, Amazon had announced that it plans to create 10 lakh new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.