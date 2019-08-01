Amazon Freedom Sale announced, to begin from August 8; up to 40 percent off on smartphones

Ahead of Independence Day, Amazon India has announced ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ to celebrate the spirit of freedom. The sale will go live on August 8 for all customers, whereas, Amazon Prime users will be able to take advantage of the sale from August 7 at 12 pm. It will last for three days, till August 11.

As part of the sale, the e-commerce giant offers exciting deals and discounts on several product categories. During the Freedom sale, Amazon will offer a massive discount on smartphones from various brands including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, among others. There's going to be up to 40 percent off on mobile and accessories Phones like Samsung Galaxy M40 and Oppo K3 will see a price cut, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be listed with an extra exchange discount. There will also be offers like debit card EMI, no-cost EMI, Bajaj Finserv EMI options on listed products.

Amazon, in a statement, said that customers would be able to purchase over 17 crore products with deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more. Offers will be available on brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, HP, UCB, Levis, Allen Solly, Hush Puppies, Puma, Nike, Vero Moda, Only, Flying Machine, BIBA, Aurelia, W, Lavie, Caprese, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, among others. Amazon is also offering Rs 5,000 off on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers.​

​OnePlus 7 Pro will be listed with an extra discount on exchange and compelling no-cost EMI options. Even the OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno, Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and the Oppo F11 Pro will see extra discount on exchange. Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M20, Redmi Y3, Oppo A7, Honor View 20, and Oppo K3 are listed to get price cuts, but the reduced amount hasn't been revealed yet.

Amazon Freedom sale offers and discounts - ​

​- Up to 40% off on Mobile phones & accessories​

- Up to 50% of on Electronics​

- Up to 80% off on Amazon Fashion​

- Up to 60% off on Large Appliances & TVs​

- 30% - 75% off on Home & Kitchen​

- Up to 50% off on Beauty ​

- Monthly groceries starting Re 1​

- Up to Rs 5,000 off on Amazon Devices​