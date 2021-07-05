Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO: How much is he worth on July 5?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down on Monday (July 5) as the chief executive of the company he founded almost 27 years ago.

Earlier this year, in an email to employees, he said he would now focus his "'energies and attention on new products and early initiatives." The announcement came as Amazon released its financial results for its fourth quarter that ended 31 December 2020.

On July 5, the Amazon founder's net worth was $203 billion and was the richest person in the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos, while announcing the news, had said that he is not stepping away from Amazon. According to the email to employees, he will transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board.