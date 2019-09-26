Amazon, Flipkart to kick off 'Great Indian Festival' and 'The Big Billion Days' ahead of festive season; here's what to expect

While the festive season is just around the corner, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart will kick off their first major festive season sales of the year from September 29 to October 4.

While Amazon's "Great Indian Festival" promises festive cashback, coupons, and attractive EMI options. On the other hand, Flipkart offers free delivery, Buy Now Pay Later plans, limited edition new launches and discount offers up to 90 percent during its "The Big Billion Days" sale. Both the sales will offer discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Amazon and Flipkart have already started revealing some of the upcoming deals and offers ahead of the sales.

The Flipkart will discounts on various products during the sale including smartphones. Additionally, customers can also avail no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce giant will offer huge discounts on electronic gadgets and accessories, TV and appliances, laptops, clothing, footwear, books, home appliances, grocery and furniture unlike last year. Apart from big discount, the company also offers bank discounts during this sale. Additionally, It also offers a discount on EMI transactions.

While the two e-commerce platforms have announced the dates and deals on gadgets, Amazon has a dedicated microsite for the sale where it is touting ‘Never Before Offers’ on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M30, OnePlus 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi A3. Flipkart, on the other hand, has revealed some details about the Mobile Exchange Program, which is said to be something to look out for this during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. As per Digit.in report, this year the e-commerce platform will consider all working phones will be in the exchange program, even if they have broken displays. The exchange value will also be based on the condition and the variant of a handset, instead of a pre-set fixed price. Additionally, Flipkart says it will also accept old smartphones that aren’t being considered under an exchange program by other online retailers. One can choose the ‘any other smartphone' option while opting for the exchange program, in case their device is not present in the list.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Offers, Discounts

The online retail giant is promising 'lowest' prices on select smartphones during its festive season sale this year. Smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo will be a part of the Great Indian Festival sale this year. Amazon is also expected to offer bundled offers in the form of exchange, no-cost EMI, Amazon Pay cashback, and free screen replacement for a limited period.

Even users get a chance to win prizes worth Rs 5 lakh by downloading Amazon's app. There is up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and 90 per cent on online fashion store. Even small home accessories are available for as low as Rs. 88 and Rs. 99. There are several latest gadgets and electronic items planned to go for sale with instant and bonus offers, the Amazon website says.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Offers and discounts

Flipkart is also promising the 'lowest' prices on popular smartphones during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale. Flipkart has also revealed a large number of upcoming offers on mobile phones ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. The sale will include discounts on smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Honor and other popular smartphone brands.

Flipkart is offering extra 10 per cent off on Day 1 of its The Big Billion Days sale. A special "grand steals" offer has branded apparel, bags and shoes "lower than the seat belt fine", the official website says. There are also extra discounts offered during "Rush hours" from 12 am to 2 pm on 29-30 September.