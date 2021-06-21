Amazon, Flipkart, others to face tightened e-commerce rules; cannot hold flash sales: Report

E-commerce players Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and others will face tightened e-commerce rules soon. According to report, the government may also ask e-commerce players to not allow display of misleading advertisements.

As per the post of CNBC TV 18, the government will tighten e-commerce rules. The revised rules seek for all e-commerce companies to register with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

In addition, the rules seek appointment of a grievance officer or chief compliance officer. The revised rules require ecommerce players to share information with the Government within 72 hours of receipt of order.

Among the other regulations are no flash sale of goods and services; firms shall not indulgence misleading of goods and services; and firm is liable for "Fail Back Liability" where seller fails to deliver goods or services.

The rule also states the company should offer imported goods to identify goods based on their country of origin. It was reported in the past that the companies have begun to update their back-end systems to allow sellers to identify the country of origin on all new product listings on their platforms.