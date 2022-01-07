Amazon, Flipkart offer Rs 10,000 discount on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini; check details here

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are giving a huge price discount on iPhones making the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini smartphones cheaper by around Rs. 10,000, depending on the specific phone model.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, offering both 5G and 4G LTE.

The price cuts follow the release of the new iPhone 13 line-up. While the exact prices differ on e-commerce platforms based on their colour, here is how much Apple’s last two generations of iPhone are going to cost.

iPhone 12 price:

iPhone 12 will now be available starting from Rs 59,999 on Flipkart and Rs 63,900 on Amazon for the base 64GB storage variant.

The higher storage 128GB variant is going to be available for Rs 70,900 and Rs 64,999 on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively.

The base model of the phone is available for Rs 65,900 on the Apple India website, with the prices of the 128GB and 256GB models being set at Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 mini price:

iPhone 12 mini is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant. The smartphone has a price tag of Rs. 53,900 on Amazon for the 64GB storage variant, while the retail price of the smartphone is Rs. 59,900.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 mini, which is priced at Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart, while the price on Amazon and retail outlets is currently 64,900.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and sport Super Retina XDR OLED displays, which are protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass. iPhone 12 is equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, while iPhone 12 mini features a smaller 5.4-inch display. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not ship with a charger in the box and support MagSafe charging using Apple’s wireless chargers.

The smartphones were launched with iOS 14 in 2020 and were updated to iOS 15 in 2021. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature 5G connectivity, which is an upgrade over the company's older iPhone models which offer up to 4G LTE connectivity.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:33 PM IST