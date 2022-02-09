Amazon denied approval to file written note in case by Future Retail

The Supreme Court did not allow Amazon to file a written submission in a case related to Future Retail's plea for approval to proceed with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) permission of going ahead with Rs. 24,731 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which had reserved its order on February 3, was irked over the alleged delayed request of the US-based e-commerce major to file the written note in the case and said that it appeared to be a "luxurious litigation".

"You want to complicate the matters. It is fine. You want to drag on, continue these hearings... If I allow you, then I will have to allow them (FRL) also. I do not understand what this practice is. If that day (February 3) you would have asked then it would have been a different story," stated the Chief Justice.

The bench rejected the submissions stating that the argument seemed to be that the oral submissions have to be given in writing as well.

"It seems you think we don't have the ability to understand the oral submissions. After reserving the order, now after five days you again started reopening... I think it's better to not list these matters at all. It is a luxurious litigation it appears," the CJI said.

The Supreme Court on February 3 reserved its order on the plea of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) seeking to go ahead with the merger deal.

FRL has filed a separate plea against the consortium seeking a direction that no coercive action be taken against it for a certain time period due to non-payment of debt.

Amazon and the Future group are engaged in legal battle for over a year as the US major is opposing the merger of FRL with Reliance Retail.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:15 AM IST