'Amazon Academy' launched to help students with JEE preparations, beta version to be available free of cost

Announcing its entry into ed-tech industry, Amazon India on Wednesday launched 'Amazon Academy' to help students prepare for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), conducted for admission to engineering colleges.

Announcing the launch, the e-commerce giant said in a statement that the online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines required for the JEE, through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in Math, Physics and Chemistry.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the Google Play store, it said.

"Amazon Academy will offer students a range of JEE preparatory resources at launch, including specially crafted mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 handpicked questions with hints and detailed step by step solutions for practice", the statement said.