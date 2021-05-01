Amara Raja Batteries receives order from AP Pollution Control Board to shut down its two plants

Tirupati-headquartered Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) to close down its plants situated at Karakambadi and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. This was after the company received closure orders from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on April 30, 2021.

The company supplies batteries to customers in segments like defence, hospitals and telecom.

“We shall continue to make our efforts to engage with APPCB authorities in the interest of avoiding a dislocation in supplies to some of our largest clients in sensitive sectors. At a time of a national emergency in the form of the Covid pandemic, such a dislocation could be calamitous,” a Company spokesperson said.