Aluminium futures up by 1.41% to Rs 270.10 per kg on fresh bets

Aluminum prices on Wednesday rose by 1.41 percent to Rs 270.10 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for March delivery increased by Rs 3.75 or 1.41 percent to Rs 270.10 per kg in a business turnover of 2,002 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on-demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:59 PM IST