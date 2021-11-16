Alstom inaugurates new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore

Alstom inaugurated its new components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore. This is the largest components manufacturing facility in Asia and is dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various prestigious national and international projects, it said in a press release.

Alstom’s industrial presence in Coimbatore has evolved across 3 sites since 1978. This new site is spread over a total area of 15 acres and has an installed capacity of 2.1 million hours, that will offer a higher degree of production diversity and complexity – integration & testing of tractions, auxiliary convertors, cubicles, driver desks and Rolling Stock looms. The site will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and currently has a gender diversity rate of 20 percent.

The Coimbatore site currently delivers not just to Alstom’s Indian sites but also to major sites across 5 continents – Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Some of the key countries include – France, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, UAE etc.

Alain SPOHR, Managing Director – Alstom India said, “Our presence in Coimbatore dates to the 1970s and since then we’ve grown multifold.”

Emmanuel LENAIN, Ambassador of France to India, said, “French companies are fully committed to ‘Make in India’ and speeding ahead on the back of strong bilateral relations between the two countries. It is heartening to see India’s manufacturing prowess powering global mobility.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:29 PM IST