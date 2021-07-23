Alphalogic Techsys registers 23% growth in consolidated revenue at 6.76 cr in FY2020-21

Alphalogic Techsys, digital technology startup, has recorded 23 percent growth in its consolidated revenue from 5.47 crore to 6.76 crore in FY2020-21. In the latest board meeting, the Board of Directors has approved to increase the authorized capital of the company from Rs.3 crore to Rs.10.4 crore. It has also approved a bonus issue to reward its shareholders in the ratio of 27:10.

On an upward growth trajectory, the company aims to migrate to the main board of BSE and NSE platforms by the end of 2021, the company said in a statement.

With customers in over 30 countries, Alphalogic Techsys works with clients ranging from early-stage startups to established small and midsize businesses (SMBs), and Fortune 500 companies. With its turnkey solutions such as product engineering, mobility, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, Alphalogic Techsys has been a key enabler to its clients, especially in the Fintech and Healthcare sectors.

Alphalogic Techsys was India’s first startup to be listed on the BSE startups platform in 2019. In 2020, Alphalogic Techsys incorporated two subsidiaries namely - Alphalogic Trademart Ltd. and Faraday Digital Inc. Alphalogic Trademart Ltd. works in the area of smart procurement solutions for SMEs in the Manufacturing & Food industry. Faraday Digital Inc. on the other hand, is Alphalogic Techsys’ US arm working on new-age technologies like Blockchain, Cloud Computing, etc.

Anshu Goel, Managing Director, Alphalogic Techsys said, “We are excited to take the authorized capital of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd from 3 crore to 10.4 crore. While we have rapidly expanded our business in India and globally, setting new benchmarks in the industry with our milestone achievements, we look forward to taking the company to the next level.”