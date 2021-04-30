Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway interacts with MPS of the Standing Committee on Railways

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway convened a webinar meeting with Members of Parliament of the Standing Committee on Railways to discuss various issues related to improvement in passenger amenities and services of Western Railway, on April 26, 2021. The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, Arvind Sawant, Ranjanben Bhatt, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur & Narhari Amin virtually. According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the outset, GM Alok Kansal welcomed the dignitaries and briefed them about the major achievements& performance by WR in the last year, various ongoing developmental works & futuristic projects as well as the measures taken by Western Railway to tackle the current COVID – 19 situation. Kansal stated that Western Railway converted the CRISIS of 'COVID-19' into opportunities and made impressive performance in many fields including Infrastructural developments.