Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway reviews monsoon preparation works

Alok Kansal reviewed the monsoon preparation works on Mumbai Division through virtual meeting recently. He instructed the officials of Mumbai Division to check drawings for arrangement over joint to prevent ingress of water in connection with ‘Augmentation of waterway of existing bridge by insertion of new RCC boxes’. Also, several inductions have been given regarding inspection of Cuttings, Tunnels, Catch water drains and other monsoon related items. Alok Kansal when he inspected the ghats in 2019 while he was in Railway Board, shared his suggestions for taking various measures at vulnerable locations in the ghats. This includes Canadian fencing at certain locations to retain the cutting in south east ghat, prevention of boulder falling through wire net and steel beams, raising of drain wall to prevent excess water flowing on tracks. The works are in progress. Also, it is planned to provide epoxy grouting of lined portion of the tunnel and steel arch ribs supported on concrete wall up to springing level for unlined portion of the tunnel and work will start soon. Provision of dynamic rock fall barriers with secure drapery of geo composite steel grid/mesh and other protective work is in progress.