Allter emerges as a top player in natural baby care products

Touted to be India's first bamboo-based baby care brand, (Allter) https://letsallter.com/ was launched in 2019 by Surbhi and her husband, Arnav Gupta. Sustainability and the environment were the two subjects that they felt could bring some change. Thus, Allter was born to bring out a change in society with the help of nature that has blessed us with everything. Since its establishment, Allter has successfully built a reputation and demand for sustainable and eco-friendly baby care products in the Indian market. “I imagine a world where natural & sustainable aren't just buzzwords but where people can make honest choices about what they want to consume and understand the impact of their choices on their lives and the planet," says Allter founder Surbhi.

Allter prioritizes health over anything else and offers baby diapers and wipes online, which are 100% bamboo-based. It helps in nourishing your baby’s health with natural products, and also protects the environment by using eco-friendly materials. With a rich Ayurveda composition extracted from Coconut, Tulsi, Neem, and Ashwagandha, Allter brings natural care to your child's needs.